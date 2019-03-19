Activists Challenge Law In Maine Allowing Physician-Only Abortions

ACLU attorney Julia Kaye says the law is a hardship on rural women because it requires them to travel several hours to receive services, but defenders of the law say there is little evidence to support that charge. Dozens of states have similar restrictions. News on abortion comes out of Georgia, as well.

The Associated Press: Groups Want Trial To Allow Non-Doctors To Perform Abortions

The American Civil Liberties Union and a group of abortion providers argued on Monday that a federal court should allow a trial on whether to strike down a 40-year-old Maine law that prevents non-doctors from performing abortions. The ACLU, Planned Parenthood, Maine Family Planning and four clinicians brought their case to U.S. District Court in Portland, where a judge is expected to make a ruling in the coming weeks about whether to let the case go forward. (Whittle, 3/18)

The Associated Press: Anti-Abortion Bill Clears Georgia Senate Committee

Abortion rights activists chanted “shame” as Republicans on a Georgia Senate committee moved Monday to ban most abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected. The Senate Science and Technology Committee approved the bill on a party-line vote of 3 to 2. The legislation, backed by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, has passed the House and now could go quickly to the floor of the GOP-controlled Senate. (Mansoor and Nadler, 3/18)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Georgia 'Heartbeat Bill' Clears Senate Panel

Chanting “shame” and “no safe seats” as Capitol police escorted Republican lawmakers to an elevator, abortion rights advocates vowed to continue to fight House Bill 481, which would outlaw most abortions once a doctor detects a heartbeat in the womb.If it passes, it would be among the strictest abortion laws in the country. Current Georgia law allows abortions to be performed until 20 weeks into a pregnancy. (Prabhu, 3/18)

