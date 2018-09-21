Administration Wants To Use Value-Based Care Models To Rescue Medicare, But Their Savings So Far Have Been Limited

Part of the problem is that the real-life application of the models is far too complicated to analyze. But experts say if the government overhauls how models are developed they might save money.

Modern Healthcare: White House Puts Faith In Value-Based Pay Tweaks To Save Medicare

Simplifying value-based care models and lowering spending on care delivery are key focuses for the Trump administration as it looks to shore up the Medicare trust fund, according to a senior White House official. Earlier this year, the Trump administration revealed that the Medicare trust fund will be insolvent by 2026, three years earlier than last year's estimate. Government officials have touted shifting more beneficiaries to value-based pay models rather than fee for service as a way to maintain the federal health program. (Dickson, 9/20)

In other Medicare news —

Modern Healthcare: RACs Seek To Regain Reviewing Privileges For Medicare Claims

Recovery Audit Contractors are hoping a new report on the hundreds of millions they've recovered for Medicare will cause the CMS to reverse course on its decision to limit the number of claims they can review. RACs recovered $473.92 million in improper payments in fiscal year 2016, according to a report issued Monday by the CMS. That number is up from $440.69 million in fiscal year 2015. (Dickson, 9/19)

