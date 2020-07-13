Adult Entertainers, Sex Workers Struggle To Do Jobs, Stay 6 Feet Apart
In Florida, some strip clubs have been shut down for violating social-distancing rules. And in Hamburg, Germany, where prostitution is legal, sex workers say they're being deprived of their livelihoods.
AP:
2 Florida Strip Clubs Shut Down For Violating Covid Rules
Officials shut down two Florida strip clubs as part of a statewide crackdown on violators of an emergency order that forced bars to close in the face of rising coronavirus cases. The Tallahassee Democrat reports that the Department of Business and Professional Regulation suspended the licenses of Le Palace Otown in Orlando and Show N Tail The Legend in Panama City Beach, saying that patrons didn’t observe social distancing guidelines. (7/12)
Reuters:
Hamburg Sex Workers Demand Germany's Brothels Reopen
Prostitutes demonstrated in Hamburg’s red light district late on Saturday evening demanding that Germany’s brothels be allowed to reopen after months of closure to curb the spread of coronavirus. (Bimmer, 7/12)