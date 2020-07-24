Advances — And Obstacles — Mark Path To Possible Vaccines
Moderna loses a patent court case that could delay its COVID-19 vaccine while a China-owned pharmaceutical group and Imperial College London announce progress on their versions. Meanwhile, the Trump administration's $2 billion "Operation Warp Speed" deal with Pfizer raises concerns about vaccine prices.
Stat:
Ruling Threatens To Upend Patents On Moderna’s Covid-19 Vaccine
Moderna, racing to develop a vaccine for Covid-19, lost a key patent decision Thursday, one that could delay the company’s progress or force it to hand over a cut of profits. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office denied Moderna’s claim that a patent held by a rival company was invalid. The patent, which covers technology used to deliver messenger RNA treatments, is held by the Canadian firm Arbutus. (Garde, 7/23)
The Wall Street Journal:
China Says It Will Have Covid-19 Vaccine Ready This Year
One of the first Chinese projects to start testing its Covid-19 vaccine candidates overseas said it would have a vaccine ready for the public before the end of the year. Liu Jingzhen, chairman of state-owned China National Pharmaceutical Group, also known as Sinopharm, said on state broadcaster CCTV on Tuesday that clinical trials that began in Abu Dhabi last week should be completed in roughly three months, paving the way for a vaccine to go to the market this year. (Deng, 7/23)
Bloomberg:
Imperial College Covid-19 Vaccine Trial Expands To More Sites
Imperial College London’s Covid-19 vaccine trial is expanding to additional sites throughout England, according to a statement dated July 24. Starting next week, the vaccine, which has received more than 40 million pounds ($51 million) in U.K. government funding in addition to five million pounds philanthropic donations, will be trialled in six additional centers. (Keatinge, 7/24)
The Hill:
$2 Billion Vaccine Deal With Pfizer Raises Pricing Concerns
The Trump administration’s nearly $2 billion investment in Pfizer and a smaller German biotechnology company for a coronavirus vaccine is raising eyebrows among lawmakers and drug pricing advocates. The deal announced Wednesday is the largest yet for “Operation Warp Speed,” the Trump administration’s sprawling push to have a coronavirus vaccine widely available by early next year. (Weixel, 7/23)
Also —
The New York Times:
Who Gets The Covid-19 Vaccine First? Here’s One Idea
When a coronavirus vaccine becomes available, who should get it first? A preliminary plan devised by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this spring gives priority to health care workers, then to people with underlying medical conditions and older people. The C.D.C. has not yet decided whether the next in line should be Blacks and Latinos, groups disproportionately affected by the coronavirus .But let’s suppose that health care workers and people with underlying medical conditions use up the first doses of the available vaccine. Should some be held in reserve for Black and Latino people? What about bus drivers and train conductors? Perhaps teachers or schoolchildren should get it so they can return to classrooms with peace of mind. (Kolata, 7/23)