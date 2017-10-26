Advisory Committee Comes Down In Favor Of GSK’s Shingles Vaccine Over Older, Less Effective One

Meanwhile, recent mumps outbreaks have prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to recommend that people at risk get a third dose of the vaccine.

The New York Times: C.D.C. Panel Recommends A New Shingles Vaccine

In an unusually close vote, an advisory panel to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday recommended the use of a new vaccine to prevent shingles over an older one that was considered less effective. (Kaplan, 10/25)

The Washington Post: Expert Panel Recommends New Shingles Vaccine That Gives Increased Protection

In a rare move, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices also recommended, by an 8-to-7 vote, that the new Shingrix vaccine be preferred over the existing Zostavax vaccine because it provides far greater protection and is expected to prevent significant disease, especially among the elderly. The Food and Drug Administration approved the new vaccine, made by GlaxoSmithKline PLC, on Friday. Shingrix is the first new vaccine for shingles in a decade, and it's the first time the panel is recommending that adults between 50 and 59 be vaccinated — a group that numbers about 42 million Americans. (Sun, 10/25)

Stat: GSK Shingles Vaccine Endorsed Over Competitor By Expert Panel

Dr. Leonard Friedland, vice president for scientific affairs and public health for GSK’s North American vaccines unit, hailed the decisions as good for patients. He said GSK expects to have the vaccine on the market in the U.S. by the end of November, but it will take until sometime next year before agreements can be worked out with insurance plans to reimburse for the cost of the vaccine. (Branswell, 10/25)

Stat: Third Mumps Vaccine Dose Endorsed For At-Risk Populations In Outbreaks

With the U.S. facing a growing number of mumps outbreaks, an expert panel that advises the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Wednesday that people who are at risk during outbreaks should receive an additional, third dose of vaccine. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices unanimously voted to approve a third dose of mumps-containing vaccine as a tool for outbreak control, despite acknowledging evidence to support the practice is limited. (Branswell, 10/25)

The Washington Post: Rise In Mumps Outbreaks Prompts U.S. Panel To Endorse 3rd Vaccine Dose

A federal expert panel on Wednesday recommended a third dose of the mumps vaccine when an outbreak occurs. The move was in response to the rise in mumps outbreaks since 2006, especially among highly vaccinated college students. More than 6,000 cases of the contagious viral illness were reported last year in the United States, the most in a decade. (Sun, 10/25)

