Advocates Decry PrEP Facebook Ads Bought By Personal Injury Lawyers As Misleading, Dangerous To Public Safety

Fifty-two top LGBT advocates say Facebook ignored their concerns over the issue. The ads portray PrEP as having dangerous side effects and LGBT advocates and health professionals say they threaten to undermine years of work in promoting a drug that's been found to be wildly successful in cutting down on HIV transmissions.

The Washington Post: Facebook Ads Pushed Misinformation About HIV Prevention, PrEP, LGBT Activists Say

Facebook users have been bombarded with misleading ads about medication meant to prevent the transmission of HIV, according to lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender advocates, who say the tech giant’s refusal to remove the content has created a public-health crisis. The ads have been viewed millions of times in recent months, Facebook’s archive reveals, and LGBT organizations argue they’ve had a dire effect: They’ve scared patients, potentially those who may be most at risk of contracting HIV, out of taking preventative drugs, known as PrEP, even though health officials and federal regulators have said they are safe. (Romm, 12/9)

The Advocate: Over 50 LGBTQ Groups Demand Facebook Remove Misleading Ads On PrEP

The targeted ads, which appear to be from personal injury attorneys, claim Truvada, a drug shown to be up to 99 percent effective in HIV prevention if administered daily, has harmful side effects, including issues related to bone density and kidney function. These ads are "causing significant harm to public health," the letter warns, because they are inciting public mistrust in PrEP, a key tool in fighting the AIDS epidemic. (Reynolds, 12/9)

The Hill: LGBTQ Groups Accuse Facebook Ads Of Spreading Misinformation About HIV Drugs

The ads "are convincing at-risk individuals to avoid PrEP, invariably leading to avoidable HIV infections," according to the groups. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, PrEP "reduces the risk of getting HIV from sex by about 99% when taken daily." The groups, including GLAAD, the Human Rights Campaign and The Trevor Project, wrote in the letter that they had already contacted Facebook about the ads. (Mills Rodrigo, 12/9)

KQED: LGBTQ Groups Call On Facebook To Remove Misleading Ads About HIV Prevention Drugs

In a statement, Facebook countered, "We value our work with LGBTQ groups and constantly seek their input. While these ads do not violate our ad policies nor have they been rated false by third-party fact-checkers, we're always examining ways to improve and help these key groups better understand how we apply our policies.” (Myrow, 12/10)

