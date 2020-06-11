Advocates File Lawsuit Challenging Legality Of Mass Border Expulsions That Include Thousands Of Minors
The suit argues that the pandemic's public-health law doesn’t create a separate immigration process, and that the administration is illegally using it to create one. News on immigration is on challenges for asylum seekers, as well.
ProPublica:
Advocates Sue Trump Administration Over Mass Border Expulsions
Advocacy organizations have sued the Trump administration to stop a 16-year-old boy from being summarily sent back to Honduras after he crossed into the U.S. last week to join his father. It’s the first challenge to the Trump administration’s policy of mass expulsions of border-crossers, under which nearly 45,000 migrants — including 2,000 children — have been pushed out of the U.S. The suit was filed Tuesday night in U.S. District Court in Washington by the American Civil Liberties Union, the Texas Civil Rights Project, the Center for Gender and Refugee Studies and Oxfam. A judge has put a 24-hour hold on the boy’s expulsion, pending further consideration of the case. (Lind, 6/10)
NBC News:
New Trump Admin Proposal Would Make It Harder For Immigrants To Claim Asylum In U.S.
The Trump administration on Wednesday unveiled a proposal that would make it harder for immigrants to claim asylum in the U.S., even after the COVID-19 pandemic.If enacted after a public comment period, the rule would allow immigration judges to throw out asylum cases before holding a hearing. During the coronavirus pandemic, nearly all asylum hearings have been postponed. Existing policy, however, says that immigrants are given an asylum hearing if they can prove to an asylum officer that they have a reasonable fear of persecution or torture if they are returned to their home country. The new rule would allow immigration judges to throw out an asylum seeker's case if they think there are flaws in the application. (Ainsley, 6/10)