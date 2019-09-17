Advocates For Low-Wage Immigrants Are Latest To File Suit Against Trump Administration’s ‘Public Charge’ Rule

The "public charge" rule makes it more likely that a legal immigrant who uses benefits such as Medicaid, food stamps and housing assistance will be identified as a “public charge,” jeopardizing their potential to get a green card and become a U.S. citizen. The Trump administration policy has already drawn legal challenges from nearly 20 states.

The Associated Press: Legal Challenge Filed To Public Charge Rule

An organization advocating for low-wage immigrants has filed a legal challenge to a Trump administration rule that may deny green cards to immigrants who use public services. Georgetown Law school's Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection and CASA filed a legal challenge in U.S. federal court Monday. Lawyers say changes to the so-called "public charge" rule violate due process under the U.S. Constitution. (9/16)

Meanwhile, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) talks about the importance of providing health care to all residents regardless of immigration status —

NBC Boston: Catching Up With Elizabeth Warren On Immigration And Health Care

Like most Democrats, Sen. Elizabeth Warren supports an expansion of immigration with a pathway to citizenship for the undocumented — but she differs from some of her opponents on the details. ... The senator was asked if undocumented immigrants should get health care. "Remember what I have in mind for immigration. And that is that we are going to bring people into the system, create a pathway to citizenship, and that means we want health care for everybody," she said. (King, 9/16)

