Advocates Frustrated CDC Is Squandering Opportunity To Collect Royalties On HIV Prevention Drug

Negotiations with Gilead over royalties for the drug -- the research and development of which was funded by taxpayers -- are stalled. Advocates blast the CDC's inaction because they see that money as potentially going toward efforts to eradicate HIV. In other news from the Trump administration: a deadly drug-resistant fungus and an interview with the nation's top infectious disease doctor.

Stat: AIDS Activists Skewer CDC For Stance On Reaping HIV Drug Royalties

Amid ongoing efforts to thwart HIV, AIDS activists are growing increasingly frustrated with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for failing to reach a deal with Gilead Sciences (GILD) over royalties on its sales of the Truvada prevention pill. Although the agency has refused to publicly discuss the subject, the activists hope any funds that could become available will be used for combating the virus. (Silverman, 4/10)

The Hill: CDC Says Nearly 600 Cases Of Deadly Drug-Resistant Fungus Reported

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed hundreds of cases of a deadly multidrug-resistant fungus nationwide. The CDC has confirmed 587 cases of the fungus, Candida auris, in 12 states over the past few years, most of them in Chicago, New Jersey and the New York City area. The fungus is a yeast infection with a one-in-three mortality rate in cases where the infection reaches the heart, blood or brain, according to the CDC. (Budryk, 4/10)

Politico's Pulse Check: Tony Fauci, The Nation's Top Infectious Disease Doctor

Tony Fauci joined NIH in 1968. He was named head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in 1984. And on a warm day in April 2019, he sat down with POLITICO's Dan Diamond to reflect on his ongoing work — from the emergence of HIV/AIDS nearly 40 years ago to how the Trump administration is trying to end the epidemic. On the podcast, Fauci also discussed the resurgence of measles and other vaccine-preventable diseases, his perspective on the Trump administration and what it's like to give advice to a president. (4/11)

