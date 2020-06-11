Advocates Say Issues With Homes For Disabled Americans Are Being Overshadowed By Nursing Homes
Little attention has gone toward facilities that house over 275,000 people with conditions such as Down syndrome, cerebral palsy and autism, despite the significant risk posed to any kind of group home, advocates say. Meanwhile, special-needs caregivers are struggling amid the economic downturn.
The Associated Press:
Homes For Disabled Hit Hard By COVID, Faced Past Violations
Neil Sullivan was angry, frustrated and crushed with guilt. His brother Joe had been rushed by ambulance from his home for the developmentally disabled to the emergency room with a possible case of the coronavirus. Neil had known the people at the Elisabeth Ludeman Developmental Center near Chicago were at risk. Regulators had flagged the facility over the years for violations such as neglect of residents and not keeping restrooms stocked with soap and paper towels. And now, in the middle of a pandemic, a staffer told Neil they were still short of life-saving equipment like surgical masks, gowns, hand sanitizers and even wipes. (Mohr, Weiss and Dunklin, 6/11)
The Wall Street Journal:
Coronavirus Pandemic Pressures Special-Needs Caregivers
Darius Stewart, who provides care for people with special needs such as autism and Down syndrome, hasn’t left the residential home where he works since late April. All three employees and four residents of the Silver Spring, Md., home had tested positive for the new coronavirus. After 14-hour shifts, Mr. Stewart said, he watches television news and sees nurses, doctors, retail workers and others being singled out for praise. The 28-year-old wonders why his profession never seems to get a mention. “We are barely even recognized as health-care workers,” he said. (MacDonald, 6/11)
