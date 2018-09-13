Advocates Secure $1M In Pledges To Go To Susan Collins’ 2020 Opponent If She Votes Yes On Kavanaugh

Republicans decried the "antics" as attempted bribery. Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) is being closely watched as one of the few Republicans who could block Brett Kavanaugh as the next Supreme Court justice. Meanwhile, Kavanaugh explains his use of the term "abortion-inducing drugs," which set off a firestorm last week.

The Associated Press: $1 Million Pledged Against Collins If She Backs Kavanaugh

A campaign urging Republican Sen. Susan Collins to vote against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh has generated more than $1 million in pledges, money that would go to her opponent in 2020 if she decides to support the judge. The senator and her Republican colleagues are decrying the effort in Maine as attempted bribery, as attention shifts from Kavanaugh's confirmation hearings to the question of how lawmakers will vote on his nomination. (Freking, 9/12)

The Hill: Kavanaugh Explains 'Abortion-Inducing Drugs' Remark Amid Backlash

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh told senators that he was summarizing the plaintiffs' views in an ObamaCare case when he referred to birth control as "abortion-inducing drugs." Kavanaugh's use of the phrase during his confirmation hearing sparked days of backlash from Democrats and progressive groups, who argued the Supreme Court pick was trying to signal his own views. (Carney, 9/12)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription