Advocates: Trump Administration’s Plan To Relax Rules For Medical Interpreters Could Lead To Life-Threatening Errors

The Obama-era rule required that patients be informed of their right to language interpretation services. The change is part of a larger Trump administration proposal that also would relax nondiscrimination protections in health care for LGBTQ populations, women and people with disabilities. Meanwhile, clinics are already reporting a "chilling effect" from the White House's "public charge" change and officials in California ask a judge to block the new rule.

Stateline: New Trump Rule On Medical Interpreters Could Leave Immigrants Behind

Nevertheless, the Trump administration intends to relax an Obama-era federal rule requiring that medical providers let patients know about their right to language interpretation services — and for people with disabilities, communication assistance such as qualified sign language interpreters or written information in alternative formats for the visually impaired. The administration insists that the current requirements are onerous and costly for providers. The change could have far-reaching effects: More than 27 million U.S. residents speak English less than “very well” or not at all, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Austin American-Statesman: Agencies See Drop In Public Benefit Signups Ahead Of Green Card Rule

Texas nonprofits already are seeing the “chilling impact” of families dropping public benefits even before a new federal immigration policy takes effect Oct. 15, said Cheasty Anderson, senior policy associate for the Children’s Defense Fund-Texas, at a news briefing Wednesday. The “public charge” rule makes it harder for green card applicants to live and work permanently in the country if they receive public benefits such as food stamps. Although the rule does not apply to all immigrants — such as naturalized U.S. citizens, refugees or those who already have green cards — the fear has spread across the Central Texas immigrant community and beyond, Anderson said. (Flores, 8/28)

San Francisco Chronicle: SF, Santa Clara County Ask Judge To Block ‘Public Charge’ Immigration Policy

Officials in San Francisco and Santa Clara County have asked a federal judge to block a new Trump administration regulation targeting legal immigrants who use — or are likely to use — public benefits before the rule goes into effect in October. San Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera and Santa Clara County Counsel James R. Williams filed a joint lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security last month challenging the “public charge rule.” (Sanchez, 8/28)

Meanwhile, in other news —

The Wall Street Journal: Local Leaders Criticize Plans For New Child-Migrant Shelters

The Trump administration aims to build new permanent shelters for unaccompanied child migrants in California, Virginia and Florida, drawing criticism from local officials opposed to the president’s immigration detention policies. The federal government is planning shelter space for as many as 1,370 unaccompanied children in the three states, according to documents made public earlier this month and recently highlighted by some irate Democrats. (Lazo, 8/28)

Reuters: U.S. To Pay For Thousands Of Doses Of HIV Drugs For Venezuelan Migrants

The United States said on Wednesday it will provide thousands of doses of HIV medication to treat Venezuelans in Colombia as part of regional efforts to manage care for millions of migrants fleeing the crisis-hit nation. U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Alex Azar told Reuters about the decision in a phone interview following a meeting this week of health officials from 10 countries in the Colombian border city of Cucuta. (8/29)

