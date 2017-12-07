Advocates: VA’s Decision To Slash Homeless Program ‘Pulls Rug Out’ From Under Vulnerable Vets

The money will instead go to Veterans Administration hospitals that can use it more broadly as long as they show they are dealing with homelessness in some way.

Politico: VA Cuts Program For Homeless Vets After Touting Trump's Commitment

Four days after Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin held a big Washington event to tout the Trump administration’s promise to house all homeless vets, the agency did an about-face, telling advocates it was pulling resources from a major housing program. The VA said it was essentially ending a special $460 million program that has dramatically reduced homelessness among chronically sick and vulnerable veterans. Instead, the money would go to local VA hospitals that can use it as they like, as long as they show evidence of dealing with homelessness. (Allen and Woellert, 12/6)

In other veterans' health care news —

The Associated Press: Veterans Are Key As Surge Of States OK Medical Marijuana For PTSD

It was a telling setting for a decision on whether post-traumatic stress disorder patients could use medical marijuana. Against the backdrop of the nation’s largest Veterans Day parade, Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced this month he’d sign legislation making New York the latest in a fast-rising tide of states to OK therapeutic pot as a PTSD treatment, though it’s illegal under federal law and doesn’t boast extensive, conclusive medical research. (12/6)

