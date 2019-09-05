Advocates Want Missouri Voters To Weigh In On Whether State Should Expand Medicaid

Backers of Medicaid expansion in other states have seen success in previous elections when the issue goes in front of voters. The campaign, which is backed by nurses, doctors, hospitals, business executives and health care advocates, needs more than 172,000 signatures to qualify their measure for the 2020 ballot. Other Medicaid news comes out of Florida.

The Hill: Advocates Launch Petition To Place Medicaid Expansion On 2020 Ballot In Missouri

Health advocates in Missouri have launched an effort to put Medicaid expansion on the ballot in 2020. Medicaid expansion could mean coverage for more than 200,000 uninsured Missourians who earn less than $18,000 a year for an individual or $30,000 for a family of three, according to Healthcare for Missouri, the group spearheading the effort. (Weixel, 9/4)

Modern Healthcare: Missouri Hospitals Join Ballot Campaign To Expand Medicaid

Missouri hospitals on Wednesday helped launch a campaign put Medicaid expansion on the ballot in November 2020. Backers estimate that more than 200,000 uninsured Missourians could qualify for Medicaid if the state expands eligibility under the Affordable Care Act. And hospital leaders are citing rural hospital closures to try to rally support. (Luthi, 9/4)

St. Louis Public Radio: Missouri Doctors, Advocates Want Voters To Decide Whether To Expand Medicaid

Proponents of a Medicaid expansion in Missouri want to allow voters to override the state's Republican leaders, who have refused to extend coverage to more people. The Healthcare for Missouri coalition is collecting signatures on a petition that would place a Medicaid expansion on the November 2020 ballot. If approved by voters, Missouri would expand the health insurance program to those who earn up to $18,000 a year. (Fentem, 9/4)

Miami Herald: Feds Seek To Recoup $412M In Medicaid Money From Jackson

Miami’s Jackson Memorial Hospital got hundreds of millions in Medicaid dollars that it shouldn’t have received between 2010 and 2014, auditors say, and now the federal government wants the money back. A new audit issued by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General contends the public hospital erroneously claimed $686 million in Medicaid costs, of which $412 million was paid by the federal government. (Sexton, 9/4)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription