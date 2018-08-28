Advocates Warn Nationwide Study On Sepsis Treatment Endangers Patients, Should Be Halted

Doctors currently struggle to find the "sweet spot" in treating patients who contract the life-threatening infection. But Public Citizen says the massive study's benefits won't outweigh its risks.

NPR: Big Study Of Sepsis Is Risky For Patients, Says Consumer Group Trying To Stop It

A consumer advocacy organization is asking federal health officials Tuesday to halt a large medical study being conducted at major universities nationwide. Public Citizen says that the study, involving treatment for sepsis, puts patients at risk and will at best produce confusing results. (Harris, 8/28)

Stat: Watchdog Group Calls For NIH To Halt 'Dangerous' Study Of Sepsis Treatment

The problems with the “CLOVERS” study are so serious that “it is difficult to imagine any reasonable person agreeing to enroll … if he or she were fully informed of [its] true nature and risks,” wrote Dr. Sidney Wolfe and Dr. Michael Carome of Public Citizen’s Health Research Group. They contended that patients in the trial are “unwitting guinea pigs in a physiology experiment that will not advance medical care for sepsis,” and that other lapses are “stunning in their breadth and scope.” (Begley, 8/28)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription