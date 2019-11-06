Advocates Wary Of Google’s $2.1B Deal To Acquire Fitbit When Tech Giant Is Under Scrutiny For Antitrust Violations

As concerns mount over Google's market power and gathering of health data, consumer groups and some lawmakers are calling for regulators to take a closer look. Google is looking for a stronger presence in wearables.

The Hill: Critics Fear Google's Power In Fitbit Deal

Privacy advocates and lawmakers are raising concerns over Google’s $2.1 billion deal to acquire fitness tracking company Fitbit. The acquisition is an ambitious step by Google to expand the company’s footprint into wearables and health apps. However, the deal comes amid mounting scrutiny into the tech giant’s market power and growing fears about Big Tech’s collection of health data from consumers. (Rodrigo, 111/6)

WBUR: Calls To Break Up Big Tech Can't Stop Merger And Acquisition Frenzy

Fitbit could soon be part of Alphabet Inc., Google's parent company, after a $2.1 billion offer was announced last week. The acquisition would put Google in a stronger position in the growing market for wearable technology. But Google and other tech giants are also under increased scrutiny for possible antitrust violations. (11/5)

