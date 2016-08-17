Aetna Exit Brings Health Law — Largely Absent On Campaign Trail — Back Into Play

Though candidates haven't been beating the repeal and replace drum as loudly this cycle, Aetna's withdrawal from a majority of ACA exchanges brings the topic back into the election spotlight.

The Wall Street Journal: Health-Law Setback Becomes Campaign Fodder

The decision by the nation’s third-largest health insurer to pull out of the Affordable Care Act’s exchanges in nearly a dozen states is a double whammy to President Barack Obama’s signature health law, increasing financial strains on the program while dragging the debate over its merits into the presidential campaign. Republicans opposed to the law immediately pointed to Aetna Inc.’s decision, which followed similar moves by other major insurers, as evidence that the law isn’t working as intended and sought to rally voters. Donald Trump’s presidential campaign labeled the Aetna move a sign that “this broken law…is slowly imploding under its regulatory red tape.” (Armour and Wilde Mathews, 8/16)

The Wall Street Journal: To Sanders, Aetna’s Pull-Back From Affordable Care Act Markets Shows Need For Overhaul

Sen. Bernie Sanders, who mounted a strong challenge for the Democratic presidential nomination, said Tuesday that news that a major health insurer was pulling back its participation in the Affordable Care Act exchanges affirms the need for his single-payer, government-run program. He promised to introduce legislation creating “Medicare for all” again next year. This week, Aetna Inc. said it will withdraw from 11 of the 15 states where it currently offers plans, the latest major national insurer to sharply pull back its participation. (Meckler, 8/16)

