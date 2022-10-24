After 2 Nurses Killed In Dallas Hospital, Worker Safety Again In Spotlight
Two employees in the mother/baby unit at Methodist Dallas Medical Center were shot and killed Saturday, reports say. A 30-year-old man out on parole has been charged in the slayings. He'd been given permission to attend the birth of his child.
Fox4 News KDFW:
Healthcare Workers Raise Concerns About Safety After Shooting Kills 2 Nurses At Dallas Hospital
Multiple healthcare workers have reached out to FOX 4 about safety concerns following the shooting that killed two nurses in the mother/baby unit at Methodist Dallas Medical Center on Saturday. The healthcare workers all say the gunman is the person responsible for the shooting, but they wonder if something could have been done to stop it before it happened. (Sentendrey, 10/23)
CBS News:
2 Employees Killed In Dallas Hospital Shooting
Two employees were shot and killed by the suspect, Methodist Health said. The victims were not immediately identified. Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson tweeted that both employees were nurses, but neither the hospital nor law enforcement had publicly confirmed those details as of Sunday. (Tanyos, 10/23)
AP:
Official: Dallas Shooter Was Attending Birth At Hospital
The 30-year-old man charged with capital murder in the fatal shooting of two Dallas hospital employees was on parole and had been given permission to be at the medical facility for the birth of a child, a Texas prison official said Sunday. Nestor Hernandez was granted leave to be with his “significant other” at Methodist Dallas Medical Center during her delivery Saturday, according to Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokeswoman Amanda Hernandez. She said he’d been sentenced to prison for aggravated robbery and was released on parole last October, but did not provide additional details on the circumstances of the shooting. (10/23)