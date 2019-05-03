After Baltimore Mayor Resigns Over ‘Healthy Holly’ Scandal, New Mayor Vows To Help City’s Disenfranchised Areas

Investigations into Catherine Pugh's financial deals with health care entities like Kaiser Permanente and the University of Maryland Medical System will continue after she stepped down Thursday, saying she's sorry for the harm she's done and that Baltimore deserves a mayor who can lead the city forward. City Council President Bernard C. “Jack” Young takes over as mayor until 2020.

The Associated Press: Baltimore Shifts To New Political Era After Mayor Resigns

After ex-Mayor Catherine Pugh's rapid collapse amid multiple public corruption investigations, Baltimore city employees are pulling down her official portraits as the city quickly shifts into a new era with Mayor Bernard "Jack" Young at the helm. Young, a fellow Democrat and a longtime leader of the City Council, automatically replaced Pugh after her resignation Thursday afternoon. (5/2)

The Washington Post: Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh Resigns Amid 'Healthy Holly' Book Scandal, Health Problems

Pugh’s downfall is rooted in her “Healthy Holly” books, which feature illustrations of African American children and parents and promote healthy eating and exercise. She reportedly was paid nearly $800,000 for the series — an enormous amount in the world of children’s literature — by entities that included the University of Maryland Medical System, on whose board she sat. (Schwartzman and Hermann, 5/2)

The Wall Street Journal: Baltimore Mayor Pugh Resigns In Book-Sales Scandal

Ms. Pugh, 69 years old, took a leave of absence from the job April 1 to cope with what her office said was severe pneumonia. City Council President Bernard C. “Jack” Young has filled in as mayor and will finish her four-year term, which ends in 2020. The 15-member council will elect a new president. The book deals, which date to 2011, when Ms. Pugh was in the state Senate, are now the subject of several criminal investigations, including probes by federal law-enforcement officials and the state prosecutor. (Calvert and Kamp, 5/2)

