After Biden’s ‘Paxlovid Rebound,’ Questions Over Length Of Treatment
The Hill reports that some experts are calling for more urgent research into whether the course of the covid treatment Paxlovid should be lengthened. Additional news on covid is on boosters, air travel, and more.
The Hill:
‘Paxlovid Rebound’ Raises Questions Over How Long Antiviral COVID Treatment Should Last
Some experts have called for studies into extending Paxlovid treatments to be prioritized, as early research has suggested that Paxlovid rebound could occur due to insufficient exposure to the drug. Researchers from the University of California, San Diego School of Medicine said last month that the drug may not be reaching enough infected cells in the allotted time. (Choi, 8/4)
Axios:
1 Million Courses Of Paxlovid Prescribed In One Month For First Time
July marked the first month that more than 1 million courses of Pfizer's COVID antiviral Paxlovid were prescribed, according to Biden administration figures provided to Axios. (Gonzalez, 8/4)
In other news about covid —
CIDRAP:
75% Of COVID Patients Tested Positive, 35% Had Positive Cultures, On Day 6
Three quarters of a group of nonhospitalized men and women newly diagnosed as having COVID-19 continued to have positive rapid antigen test (RAT) results—and over one-third still had viable virus on culture—6 days later, according to a study led by Brigham and Women's researchers. (8/4)
San Francisco Chronicle:
Fauci Says Vaccinate And Boost Or You’ll ‘Get Into Trouble’
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, is urging people to stay up to date on their vaccines against COVID-19 as colder months approach. “There are enough people who don’t fall into (high-risk) categories that if they don’t get vaccinated if they don’t get boosted, they’re going to get into trouble,” Fauci told KNX’s “In Depth” show this week. (Vaziri, 8/4)
The Washington Post:
DOT Wants Vouchers For Air Travelers Who Cancel Flights Because Of Covid
The Transportation Department is proposing that airlines issue vouchers with no expiration date to passengers who catch the coronavirus or other communicable diseases and decide to cancel their travel plans, part of expansion of financial protections spurred by complaints from the pandemic’s early days. (Duncan, 8/3)
KHN:
Cognitive Rehab May Help Older Adults Clear Covid-Related Brain Fog
Eight months after falling ill with covid-19, the 73-year-old woman couldn’t remember what her husband had told her a few hours before. She would forget to remove laundry from the dryer at the end of the cycle. She would turn on the tap at a sink and walk away. Before covid, the woman had been doing bookkeeping for a local business. Now, she couldn’t add single-digit numbers in her head. (Graham, 8/5)