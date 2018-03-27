After Coming Up Short On Funds For Cannabis-Themed-Resort, Firm Sells California City

Now, plans for the marijuana mecca are uncertain. American Green sold Nipton, once a booming mining town on the edge of the Mojave desert, to Delta International Oil & Gas, a company that's previously focused on buying properties for exploratory drilling.

The Associated Press: Company Sells Calif. Town It Planned To Make Marijuana Mecca

Could plans to turn an old California ghost town into a marijuana mecca be going up in smoke? Cannabis technology company American Green, which bought Nipton for $5 million last year, has sold it to another company for $7.7 million, acknowledging it struggled to raise the money needed to remake the old desert mining town into a pot paradise. (3/26)

In other news —

The Washington Post: In The Murky World Of D.C. Marijuana Law, Pop-Up Markets Thrive

At the XO Lounge in downtown Washington one January night, people who paid a $10 cover charge were greeted with samples of caramel popcorn, brownies and crisped-rice treats — all infused with marijuana. Customers could browse three floors with tables featuring all manner of cannabis: edible candies, smokable flowers, wax, oils and more. All were available only after a suitable “donation” was given for a sticker, or a football card, for which the cannabis was billed as simply an added “gift.” The top floor featured a ­full-service bar, and music thumped throughout as a steady flow of customers entered the restaurant and nightclub. (Chappell and Jackman, 3/26)

KCUR: Cannabis Oil Advances In Kansas Legislature As Other Medical Marijuana Proposal Dies

Lawmakers in the Kansas House rejected an effort Monday to allow medical marijuana in the state. But they advanced a plan to allow the sale of some products made from cannabis — if the high-producing compounds have been removed. The discussion over legalizing cannabis for medical purposes came as lawmakers considered regular updates to the state’s drug laws. (Koranda, 3/26)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription