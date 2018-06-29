After Learning About Topless Dancers Events, Sen. Murray Pushes Pharma Industry On Plans To Fight Gender Discrimination

In other news on the pharmaceutical industry, Acceleron experimental blood disease drug hits goal, conflicts of interest of top policy expert often goes undisclosed, and pharmacies face a shortage of more effective shingles vaccine through 2018.

Stat: Senator Demands PhRMA, BIO Take Action After Party With Topless Dancers

A top Democratic senator is asking PhRMA and BIO, the major pharma and biotech industry trade groups, to detail what they are doing to address sexual harassment at their members’ companies, particularly after an industry event earlier this month featured topless dancers. In two letters sent Thursday and shared with STAT, Sen. Patty Murray of Washington cited “problematic public reports of gender discrimination and objectification.” (Mershon, 6/28)

Stat: Acceleron Blood Disease Drug Hits Goal In Pivotal Clinical Trial

Acceleron Pharma said Thursday that its experimental drug luspatercept significantly reduced the need for blood transfusions in patients with the blood disease myelodysplastic syndrome, meeting the primary goal of a Phase 3 clinical trial. Based on the study results, Acceleron and partner Celgene plan to submit luspatercept for approval in the U.S. and Europe in the first half of 2019. (Feuerstein, 6/28)

Kaiser Health News: Health Policy Expert And Former FDA Chief Mark McClellan's Ties To Pharma Draw Scrutiny

When Dr. Mark McClellan sat for an in-depth 30-minute question-and-answer session at an April health policy forum, the audience was filled with top researchers, advocates and Capitol Hill staffers eager to hear what insight the former head of the Food and Drug Administration would dispense. He did not disappoint. (Tribble, 6/29)

The Philadelphia Inquirer: Looking For The New Shingles Vaccine Shingrix? Not All Philadelphia Pharmacies Have It

High demand for GlaxoSmithKlein’s new and more effective shingles vaccine has created a shipping backlog that may leave some pharmacies temporarily without the needed doses. The company has implemented order limits for the Shingrix vaccine that is expected to continue throughout 2018, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Schaefer, 6/29)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription