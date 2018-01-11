After Management Shake-Up, Molina Loses N.M. Medicaid Contract

The board of directors ousted the CEO and chief financial officer -- both sons of the founder -- last year. In other Medicaid news, Florida lawmakers question plans to move some children into a managed care program and Capitol Hill looks at fixes for Puerto Rico's problems.

Modern Healthcare: Molina Loses New Mexico Medicaid Contract

Molina Healthcare has lost a contract to manage New Mexico's Medicaid recipients starting in 2019. The loss is a blow to the company, which is in the midst of an overhaul after ousting CEO Dr. Mario Molina and his brother, who was chief financial officer, in 2017. Long Beach, Calif.-based Molina is the largest Medicaid managed-care plan in New Mexico, serving 225,000 people and bringing in $893 million in premium revenue for the first nine months of 2017, or about 6.3% of Molina's total premium revenue, the company said early Wednesday in an Securities and Exchange Commission document. (Livingston, 1/10)

News Service of Florida: Senators Question Florida Plan To Privatize Medicaid Program For Kids

Florida senators on Wednesday expressed concerns about plans by Gov. Rick Scott’s administration to alter a Medicaid program that cares for about 80,000 medically complex children with a network of specialty physicians and care coordinators. The changes would transfer control of the program from the state to a privately run managed-care plan. (Sexton, 1/10)

The Hill: Senators Eye Puerto Rico Medicaid Funding For Disaster Bill

Senators are floating a temporary fix for Puerto Rico’s dwindling Medicaid funds as part of the chamber’s disaster aid package for the island. According to sources familiar with the discussions, the legislation would include a provision to temporarily lift restrictions on how much money the federal government can spend on Puerto Rico’s Medicaid program. (Weixel, 1/10)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription