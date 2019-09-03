After Public Outrage, Trump Administration Says It Will Reconsider Decision To Allow Sick Kids To Be Deported

The Department of Homeland Security said on Monday that while limiting the program that defers deportation for immigrants if they or a family member are undergoing lifesaving treatment was “appropriate,” officials now say it will reopen some pending cases. When the administration abruptly ended the policy last month, medical professional roundly criticized the move.

The New York Times: Faced With Criticism, Trump Administration Reverses Abrupt End To Humanitarian Relief

The Trump administration on Monday announced that it would reconsider its decision to force immigrants facing life-threatening health crises to return to their home countries, an abrupt move last month that generated public outrage and was roundly condemned by the medical establishment. On Aug. 7, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services, without public notice, eliminated a “deferred action” program that had allowed immigrants to avoid deportation while they or their relatives were undergoing lifesaving medical treatment. (Jordan, 9/2)

Reuters: Facing Criticism Over Deportations, U.S. To Look Again At Some Deferral Requests

In August, the U.S. Citizenship & Immigration Services (USCIS) said it was “no longer entertaining” such requests from people outside the U.S. military, but on Monday said it would reopen and complete cases that were pending on Aug. 7, the day the new policy took effect. The agency said it still believed it was appropriate to hand over responsibility for such work to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), enabling its own staff to focus more efficiently on other legal immigration applications. (9/2)

CNN: Immigration Agency To Re-Open Some Requests To Defer Deportation

On Monday, the agency appeared to slightly reverse course, saying that it would "reopen non-military deferred action cases that were pending on August 7." When asked about the change, a USCIS official said the agency "is taking immediate corrective action to reopen previously pending cases. "USCIS previously said that it would defer to ICE to determine if nonmilitary issues "warrant deferred action," according to a spokesperson. But USCIS and ICE procedures are not identical. (Alvarez, 9/2)

CBS News: Medical Deferred Action: Trump Administration Will Process Some Deferred Deportation Requests From Sick Immigrants In Health Program

The unexpected move by the administration on Labor Day could be a stopgap reprieve to some immigrants and their families who recently applied for the relief, known as deferred action, which is designed to shield immigrants with serious medical conditions and other extraordinary circumstances from deportation. Hundreds of sick immigrants have benefited from the program, including children with life-threatening health conditions. But the program will still be closed to future applicants and to those who did not have a renewal petition pending on August 7. USCIS said Monday that its controversial decision to make the relief available only to U.S. service members and their families was "appropriate." (Montoya-Galvez, 9/2)

Boston Globe: Government To Consider Some Immigrants’ Applications To Remain In US For Medical Care

Ronnie Millar, executive director of the Irish International Immigrant Center, said the announcement gives some hope to families who had recently received denial letters. “They are relieved that USCIS will reconsider their deferred action applications,” Millar said in a statement. “But this announcement does little to correct the injustice of ending deferred action, and only delays the cruel effects of the government’s decision. We all remain concerned that the government is ending this life-saving program.” (Hilliard, 9/2)

