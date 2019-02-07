After Rape Of Comatose Woman, Arizona Governor Requests New Regulations To Protect Disabled Patients

"All Arizonans deserve to be safe — and we have a special responsibility to protect those with disabilities,” Gov. Doug Ducey said in a statement. Arizona in the 1990s created an exemption from state regulation for intermediate care facilities for individuals with developmental disabilities, and now lawmakers are trying to close that loophole.

The Associated Press: Arizona May Require License For Care Facilities After Rape

Arizona may boost state oversight of long-term care facilities like the one in Phoenix where an incapacitated woman was raped and later gave birth, reversing a decision more than 20 years ago to drop state regulation. Lawmakers are considering legislation that would require intermediate care facilities like Hacienda Healthcare to apply for a state license and conduct background checks of employees that care for clients. (2/6)

The Hill: Arizona Governor Orders Increased Regulations After Assault Of Woman In Care Facility

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) on Wednesday issued an executive order directing state agencies to increase protections for people with disabilities in long-term care facilities, and requiring state-funded care facilities to train employees on how to prevent and report abuse. "All Arizonans deserve to be safe — and we have a special responsibility to protect those with disabilities,” Ducey said in a statement. (Samuels, 2/6)

The New York Times: Ex-Nurse Pleads Not Guilty To Sexually Assaulting Incapacitated Woman At Nursing Home

A former nurse accused of raping and impregnating an incapacitated woman under his care last year at a Phoenix nursing home pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to charges of sexual assault and child abuse. In a brief arraignment hearing, the former nurse, Nathan D. Sutherland, who appeared in an orange jumpsuit, spoke only to provide his name and date of birth. The judge announced that a not guilty plea had been entered by Mr. Sutherland, 36, who was swiftly taken back to the Maricopa County Jail, where he has been held since his arrest on Jan. 23. (Haag, 2/6)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription