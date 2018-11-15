After Reorganization And Promises To Save Money On Connecticut’s Inmate Care, State Official Expects Increase Of $7M

After UConn Health explained it couldn't sustain the health care needs of 14,000 prisoners in the face of budget cuts, the state took it over and announced it could save $8 million in costs. Now, officials are presenting a different picture, saying older inmates require better care and startup costs are high. News on care of prisoners comes out of California, Ohio and New Hampshire, also.

The CT Mirror: State Is Spending More, Not Less, On Inmate Health Care

A reorganization in how the state provides medical care to thousands of inmates will not save the state money this year as promised. Instead, it will cost millions more. The Connecticut Department of Correction took over managing health care for the 14,000 inmates in its custody last July after UConn Health informed the state it couldn’t sustain any more budget cuts without further sacrificing care. (Thomas, 11/13)

KQED: Judge Orders Investigation Of Possible Fraud In Prisoner Psychiatric Care Case

A federal judge overseeing improvements to psychiatric care in California’s prisons plans to appoint an experienced fraud investigator to look into allegations that state officials gave her inaccurate or misleading data in a long-running civil lawsuit. In an eight-page order issued late Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Kimberly Mueller said the investigation would focus first on whether prison leaders committed fraud upon the court. (Small, 11/14)

Cleveland Plain Dealer: Top Cuyahoga County Jail Official Resigns Ahead Of Expected U.S. Marshals Report Sparked By Six Inmate Deaths

Cuyahoga County’s top jail official resigned late Wednesday, just months after six inmates died in a four-month span and days ahead of an expected report by the U.S. Marshals about how the jail is run. Ken Mills’ resignation also came days after a strong rebuke from all 34 Cuyahoga County Common Pleas judges who said Mills’ jail was unsafe and inmates were not getting proper medical or mental health care. (Astolfi, 11/14)

New Hampshire Public Radio: Manchester Police Investigate Apparent Suicide In Manchester Jail

Police are investigating the death of a woman last weekend in a Manchester jail. Deatrah Reilly, 32, was found dead in her jail cell on Saturday after an apparent suicide. Her mother, Lorri Moore, says Reilly struggled with drug addiction and depression. (Gibson, 11/14)

