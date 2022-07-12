After Roe Reversal, Many Autoimmune Patients Denied ‘Gold-Standard’ Drug
Patients across the U.S. — even in states where abortion is protected — are being refused access to methotrexate, a safe, inexpensive, and effective treatment for about a dozen autoimmune conditions.
Los Angeles Times:
Post-Roe, Autoimmune Patients Lose Access To A Crucial Drug
Six days after the Supreme Court struck down the right to abortion, lupus patient Becky Schwarz got an unexpected message from her rheumatologist. “This is a notice to let you know that we are pausing all prescriptions and subsequent refills of methotrexate,” the message read. “This decision has been made in response to the reversal of Roe vs. Wade.” (Sharp, 7/11)
More about at-risk groups —
Roll Call:
Roe Reversal Spurs Worries About Miscarriage Care
Eighteen states have enacted laws that would punish doctors who perform abortions with jail time in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling overturning the federal right to an abortion — and doctors worry that helping to medically treat a miscarriage, too, will put them at risk of prosecution. (Cohen, 7/12)
NBC News:
State Abortion Bans Could Affect Over Half Of Female Veterans And Women With Disabilities, Analysis Finds
The study published Friday by the nonprofit, nonpartisan advocacy group found that abortion bans in the 26 states that are certain or likely to ban abortion could affect up to 2.8 million women with disabilities (53 percent of all such women in the U.S.) and 389,600 female veterans of reproductive age (also 53% of the U.S. total). (McShane, 7/11)
KHN:
Self-Managed Abortions Gain Attention, But Helpers Risk Legal Trouble
At a recent rally in Nashville, Tennessee, Planned Parenthood organizer Julie Edwards looked out at some of the “back-alley abortion” imagery on signs, including bloody coat hangers. Edwards reminded the crowd, driven into the streets by the U.S. Supreme Court’s June 24 decision on abortion rights, that it’s not like the old days before Roe v. Wade. Nearly a decade ago, Edwards was a teenager and got medication from older friends to end an unintended pregnancy. (Farmer, 7/12)
Also —
The Washington Post:
NYPD Manual From Before Roe V. Wade Shows How Abortions Are Prosecuted
With abortion bans in place or likely to be enacted soon in at least 20 states, many worried Americans are now wondering: What does the investigation and prosecution of an illegal abortion look like? An internal document from the country’s largest police force in the pre-Roe v. Wade era provides a pretty good answer. (Sherman, 7/11)