After Shooting, Advocates Say What’s Really Needed To Improve Mental Health Services Is Money

Florida's proposed gun legislation under consideration by the legislature would include a boost in funding for state mental health services, which advocates see as necessary before any problems can be fixed. Meanwhile, Aetna is donating $200,000 to the March for Our Lives rally.

NPR: Gun Law Proposed In Florida Would Earmark Money For Mental Health Services

A piece of legislation under consideration in Florida this week has received a lot of attention because of a controversial provision that would allow some teachers to have guns in schools. But the proposed law would also designate an influx of cash for mental health services. The state has seen three mass shootings in 20 months — at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, the Fort Lauderdale airport and now at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. And the need for more mental health funding has come up twice before — with no cash forthcoming. (Ochoa, 3/6)

The Hill: Aetna Donates $200K To Gun Protest March

Aetna announced on Tuesday that it will donate $200,000 to the gun reform rally “March for Our Lives.” The health insurer said it wants to support action to stop gun violence, but doesn’t oppose responsible gun owners. “I want to emphasize that our actions are not an indictment of responsible, legal gun owners,” Aetna CEO Mark Bertolini said in a statement. “Instead, we are joining others who cannot sit by idly while mass shootings become a part of our everyday life.” (Sanchez, 3/6)

