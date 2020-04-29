After Sweden Refused Calls To Shut Down, How Is It Working Out?; Greece Defies Containment Expectations

Global outbreak news is reported from Sweden, Greece, South Korea, the Netherlands, China, Niger, Japan and South Africa.

The New York Times: ‘Life Has To Go On’: How Sweden Has Faced The Virus Without A Lockdown

Trust is high in Sweden — in government, institutions and fellow Swedes. When the government defied conventional wisdom and refused to order a wholesale lockdown to “flatten the curve” of the coronavirus epidemic, public health officials pointed to trust as a central justification. Swedes, they said, could be trusted to stay home, follow social distancing protocols and wash their hands to slow the spread of the virus — without any mandatory orders. And, to a large extent, Sweden does seem to have been as successful in controlling the virus as most other nations. (Erdbrink and Anderson, 4/28)

CNN: Sweden Says Its Coronavirus Approach Has Worked. The Numbers Suggest A Different Story

Sweden has been an outlier during the coronavirus outbreak. The country has not joined many of its European neighbors in imposing strict limits on citizens' lives, and images of people heading to work on busy streets, or chatting at cafes and bars have raised eyebrows. ... The death rate in Sweden has now risen significantly higher than many other countries in Europe, reaching more than 22 per 100,000 people, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University, controlled for population. (Reynolds, 4/28)

The New York Times: Greece Curbs Coronavirus, Defying Expectations

For years, Greece has been seen as one of the European Union’s most troubled members, weighed down by a financial crisis, corruption and political instability. But in the coronavirus pandemic, the country has emerged as a welcome surprise: its outbreak appears to be far more limited than what was expected. As the virus spread across Europe, many Greeks feared the worst: They would be the next Italy or Spain. (Magra, 4/28)

The Associated Press: Making Public Transport Safe Next Hurdle In Easing Lockdowns

In cities around the world, public transport systems are the key to getting workers back on the job and restarting devastated economies, yet everything from trains to buses to ferries to bicycles will have to be re-imagined for the coronavirus era. In Europe in particular, public transport is shaping up as a new front line in the battle to tame the pandemic that has already killed over 120,000 of its citizens. (Corder, Charlton and Blake, 4/29)

The Associated Press: China To Convene Congress, Showing Confidence In Virus Fight

China, taking a step toward a return to business as normal, announced Wednesday that its previously postponed national legislature session will be held in late May. The National People’s Congress, delayed from early March because of the coronavirus outbreak, will start on May 22, the official Xinhua News Agency said. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the 3,000 or so delegates would come to Beijing for what is the biggest political meeting of the year, or if it would be held virtually through videoconference. (Moritsugu, 4/29)

The New York Times: Coronavirus Diplomacy: How China’s Red Cross Serves The Communist Party

Donations flooded in to fight the virus devastating the city of Wuhan, and the ruling Communist Party directed them to a group it could trust: the Chinese Red Cross. Bearing the familiar red-and-white logo, it looks just like any Red Cross group that rushes to disasters, deploys medics and raises funds across the world with political neutrality and independence. But there is a big difference: China’s Red Cross has been built, funded and directed by the Chinese Communist Party — effectively making it an arm of the state, and at times pitting the group’s goal of helping people against the party’s interests in maintaining control over society. (Hernandez and Wee, 4/28)

The Associated Press: UN: New Polio Outbreak In Niger After Vaccination Suspended

The World Health Organization says Niger has been struck by a new outbreak of polio, following the suspension of immunization activities during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Cheng, 4/29)

The Associated Press: IOC Official Disagrees COVID-19 Vaccine Needed For Olympics

The head of the IOC’s coordination commission for the Tokyo Olympics said Wednesday he disagrees with suggestions by some scientists and doctors that a vaccine for COVID-19 is needed to hold the games. John Coates, an International Olympic Committee member from Australia who is a lawyer, said he had seen the opinion but didn’t agree. (4/29)

The Associated Press: Virus Lockdown Worsens Suffering For Johannesburg Beggars

The country’s far-reaching restrictions have been in effect since March 27 and residents must stay home, except for visits to grocery stores, pharmacies and health facilities. The lockdown will be eased starting May 1, but this is unlikely to help the beggars, because people will still be required to stay home. (Janssen, 4/29)

