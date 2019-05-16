After Viral #ThisIsOurLane Debate, Doctors Find Gun Activism Has Helped Heal Their Own Trauma

Doctors recently clashed with the NRA over their role in the gun safety debate, speaking out about the endless number of gunshot victims they see. Some have found the process of getting involved therapeutic and a way to combat the burnout so common in the profession.

Reuters: For Some Trauma Doctors, Clash With NRA Proves Therapeutic

A recent clash with the National Rifle Association (NRA) has shown some doctors who treat gunshot victims a way to heal their own trauma: through activism against gun violence. With rates of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) on par with that of Iraq and Afghanistan war veterans, trauma surgeons have found that speaking out helps them cope with the hopelessness and anger that come from seeing gunshot victims repeatedly wheeled into the trauma bay. (5/15)

In other gun safety news —

The Associated Press: Schools Turn To Technology To Reduce Toll During Shootings

Efforts to combat school shootings are shifting toward software and other technology to reduce the number of victims. Security experts say gunshot detection systems, apps and artificial intelligence are becoming more common because school attacks, while relatively rare, have been among the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history. The technology is often used in combination with mental health and anti-bullying programs. (5/16)

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Officer Sues Gun Store That Sold Gun Used Against Him Two Years Later

A retired Milwaukee police officer has sued a West Allis business for selling a gun later used to shoot the officer in 2016 as he sat in his squad car after responding to a domestic violence call. Brandon Baranowski, 34, suffered several gunshot wounds and was never able to return to active duty. He later took duty disability retirement. (Vielmetter, 5/15)

