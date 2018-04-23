Aging Baby Boomers And Obesity Epidemic Driving Increase In Arthritis Cases—Many Of Which Are Undiagnosed

A study has found that relying on data about doctor-diagnosed arthritis alone may miss almost half of cases in a younger population who may see doctors less often or ignore occasional joint symptoms. In other news on aging: thinning bones, the benefits of volunteering and Alzheimer's.

The Wall Street Journal: Many In Middle Age Have Arthritis—They Just Don’t Know It

It may start as a stiff knee, soreness in the hips, or swelling in the fingers that makes it hard to hold a coffee cup. The joint disease arthritis is on the rise in the U.S., driven largely by the aging of the baby-boom generation and the obesity epidemic. But while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates 54 million adults have been told by a doctor they have the condition, new research suggests a much higher prevalence—especially in the 45-64 age group—totaling more than 91 million adults. (Landro, 4/22)

The Wall Street Journal: The Common Advice For Those With Thinning Bones Could Be All Wrong

Clare Tuke never considered herself athletic. But when thinning bones from osteoporosis led to a series of vertebral fractures, she searched the Web for a remedy—and found a local scientist-run clinic proposing a regimen of strenuous weight training. At first the idea of lifting heavy barbells was “absolutely terrifying” given her fragile bones, says Mrs. Tuke, a 54-year-old nurse from Brisbane, Australia. But a year after beginning a twice-a-week routine, Mrs. Tuke says a recent scan shows her bone density is “going in the right direction,” and she loves how much stronger she feels in daily tasks, such as opening jars. (Johannes, 4/22)

The Wall Street Journal: Research Finds Volunteering Can Be Good For Your Health

If it is Monday, you’ll find Phil Diamond in New York teaching photography to seniors. On Tuesdays he’s coaching small-business owners through a nonprofit. Other days, he helps in a photography class, mentors teens, visits homebound seniors and volunteers at a Harlem jazz museum. Mr. Diamond, 73, worked six days a week in the bridal-gown business before retiring in 2009. He sees the 15 to 20 hours he now volunteers each week as necessary. “You have to interact with people,” he says, “or your brain really dries up.” (Gallegos, 4/22)

The Associated Press: '60 Minutes' Report Details Progression Of Alzheimer's

Filmed over 10 years, a "60 Minutes" report this weekend shows in startling detail the progression that Alzheimer's disease takes on a patient. CBS medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook began interviewing Mike and Carol Daly of Staten Island, New York, in 2008, shortly after Carol learned of her diagnosis. She was mildly forgetful but functional, although upset at how it had affected her ability to cook, or enjoy books and movies. (4/19)

