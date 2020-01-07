AI Helps Brain Surgeons Quickly Assess Tissue Samples While Patient Is Still On The Table

It's standard practice to analyze the samples while the patient is still under, but new artificial intelligence helps brain surgeons do so in two to three minutes rather than the half-hour it used to take. In addition to speeding up the process, the new technique can also detect some details that traditional methods may miss.

The New York Times: A.I. Comes To The Operating Room

Brain surgeons are bringing artificial intelligence and new imaging techniques into the operating room, to diagnose tumors as accurately as pathologists, and much faster, according to a report in the journal Nature Medicine. The new approach streamlines the standard practice of analyzing tissue samples while the patient is still on the operating table, to help guide brain surgery and later treatment. (Grady, 1/6)

In other health and technology news —

Modern Healthcare: Hospitals, Vendors Question FDA's Plan To Oversee Decision-Support Software

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's latest plan for overseeing clinical decision-support software leaves too much room for interpretation over what types of software the agency intends to regulate, according to health systems and software vendors. While stakeholders largely applauded the FDA's vision of a risk-based regulatory approach in theory, a major point of contention involves confusion over the FDA's definition of what software would be included under the FDA's oversight. (Cohen, 1/3)

