Aid Groups Raise Alarms Over Dwindling U.S. Assistance; Outbreak ‘Accelerating’ In Africa, WHO Warns

Global pandemic developments are reported out of Pakistan, South Africa, Nigeria, Congo, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Mozambique, Nigeria, Rwanda, India, Lebanon, the Maldives, Mexico, Sweden and other nations.

The Associated Press: Aid Groups 'Alarmed' By Little US Coronavirus Assistance

More than two dozen international aid organizations have told the U.S. government they are “increasingly alarmed” that “little to no U.S. humanitarian assistance has reached those on the front lines” of the coronavirus pandemic, as the number of new cases picks up speed in some of the world’s most fragile regions. The letter obtained by The Associated Press and signed by groups including Save the Children, Mercy Corps, World Vision and others says that “in spite of months of promising conversations with USAID field staff, few organizations have received an executed award for COVID-19 humanitarian assistance.” (Anna, 6/12)

The Associated Press: WHO Warns Of Accelerating Covid-19 Infections In Africa

The World Health Organization has warned that the coronavirus pandemic is accelerating in Africa, after the continent hit 200,000 cases earlier this week. Speaking at a video briefing hosted by the UN press association in Geneva on Thursday, Doctor Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO’s regional director for Africa, said, “It took 98 days to reach the first 100,000 cases, and only 18 days to move to 200,000 cases.” Africa has so far recorded 5,635 deaths. (Sullivan, 6/11)

The Associated Press: Indian Capital's Crematoriums Overwhelmed With Virus Dead

Like elsewhere in the world, the novel coronavirus has made honoring the dead in New Delhi a hurried affair, largely devoid of the rituals that give it meaning for mourners. Cemeteries and crematoriums are overwhelmed, so there isn’t much time for ceremony, and even if there were, the government limits the number of people allowed at funerals and those in attendance must maintain distance and wear masks. (Saaliq, 6/12)

The New York Times: Lebanon’s Currency Plunges, And Protesters Surge Into Streets

A new wave of anti-government protests erupted across Lebanon on Thursday with people blocking roads, burning tires and chanting against the political elite amid a deepening economic crisis. The protests, in a number of cities and in multiple parts of the capital, Beirut, did not appear to be coordinated, but broke out after the Lebanese pound sank to a new low against the U.S. dollar, obliterating the purchasing power of many Lebanese. (Hubbard and Saad, 6/11)

The Associated Press: Maldives Allows People Out During Daytime

The Maldives will further relax coronavirus restrictions from Monday, allowing people to leave their homes during daytime. The Indian Ocean archipelago known for high-end resorts has reported 1,976 cases and eight deaths. So far, the government had issued three passes per family, each for two hours of outgoing every week. The relaxed rules allow people to go out without permits from 5 a.m to 10 p.m. (6/12)

The Associated Press: Mexico Doc Visits, Supports COVID-19 Survivors In Free Time

When Dr. Juan Antonio Salas finishes his shifts in coronavirus wards at two Mexico City public hospitals, his work is not done. The health effects of COVID-19 often persist long after a patient is discharged. So instead of taking a well-deserved rest, Salas follows up with survivors of the disease who are still dealing with the physical and psychological trauma at home. (Verza, 6/11)

Reuters: EU Experts See Some Risk Of Return To Lockdown In COVID-19 Second Wave

The risk of a second wave of COVID-19 infections big enough to require European lockdowns to be reimposed is moderate to high, EU health experts said on Friday, and depends on the gradual easing of restrictions and how people stick to them. A pandemic risk assessment by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control also predicted a moderate pick-up in infection rates in the coming weeks, although it said transmission has passed its peak in most European countries. (Kelland, 6/12)

