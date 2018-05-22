Aid-In-Dying Law Falls Within Scope Of Improving Californians’ Health, AG Argues In Appeal Of Judge’s Decision

A judge recently overturned the legislation, saying it was passed illegally in a special session that was supposed to focus on specific health care issues. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra cited Calif. Gov. Jerry Brown's statement from when he signed the bill into law as an example of how the measure fits into the scope of the special session.

Los Angeles Times: California Attorney General Appeals Judge's Decision To Overturn Physician-Assisted Suicide Law

California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra on Monday filed an appeal against a judge's recent ruling overturning the state's physician-assisted suicide law. The controversial law, which allows terminally ill patients to request lethal medications from their doctors, has been the subject of litigation since it was enacted two years ago. Last week, Riverside County Superior Court Judge Daniel A. Ottolia ruled that the law's passage was unconstitutional and the law should be overturned. (Karlamangla, 5/21)

Sacramento Bee: California Attorney General Appeals Assisted Death Ruling

Nearly two years after the law took effect, a judge in Riverside County ruled last week that the Legislature improperly passed the bill during a special session on health care funding. Becerra argued in court documents that the reversal "contradicts both the deference owed the Legislature and an earlier finding by the same court that the act was within the scope of the special session," called to improve the efficiency of the health care system and improve health in California. He said laws enacted during a special session can be broadly germane to the subject matter. (Luna, 5/21)

The Mercury News: California Defends Right-To-Die Law, Files To Block Ruling

The news was welcomed by Dr. Lonny Shavelson of the Berkeley-based practice Bay Area End of Life Options, who faced the prospect of suspending or canceling a long-planned death that is scheduled for Wednesday. “This is a tremendous relief to me and those patients,” said Shavelson, a former emergency medicine physician who works with patients who cannot find a doctor to write a prescription to end their lives. (Krieger, 5/21)

