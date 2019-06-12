Ala. Governor Signs ‘Chemical Castration’ Bill Despite Experts’ Warnings That Treatment Should Be Used With Caution

The “chemical castration” law says a judge must order anyone convicted of a sex offense involving a child under the age of 13 to start receiving testosterone-inhibiting medication a month before their release from prison. There are few studies that attempt to determine the success rate of the treatment, and experts say it shouldn't be viewed as a panacea.

The Washington Post: Alabama Chemical Castration Bill Signed By Gov. Kay Ivey

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (R) has signed a bill that will require people convicted of certain sex offenses to undergo “chemical castration” as a condition of parole — a requirement meant to keep perpetrators from committing similar crimes. Ivey signed the bill Monday — the last day under Alabama law that she could have done so after the state legislature passed it on May 31. Gina Maiola, a spokeswoman for Ivey, said the law will apply to people who commit sex offenses after Sept. 1 of this year. (Iati, 6/11)

The New York Times: What To Know About The Alabama Chemical Castration Law

Gov. Kay Ivey of Alabama has signed a so-called chemical castration measure into law, her office announced on Monday, leaving the state poised to set a stringent new parole condition for certain sex offenders. Supporters of the law contend that it will enhance public safety and reduce the risk of convicted sex offenders committing similar crimes once they are released from prison. But critics of the law, which will take effect in September, think it may prove unconstitutional. (Blinder, 6/11)

