Alabama Bill Would Make Performing Abortion At Any Stage A Felony Unless Mother’s Health Was In Jeopardy

Some states, emboldened by the make-up of the Supreme Court, start to introduce more and more restrictive bills which are designed to directly challenge abortion precedent in courts. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court declines to hear a case against Planned Parenthood, effectively siding with the women's reproductive health organization in a lawsuit brought by anti-abortion activists. Abortion news comes out of Texas, Massachusetts and Iowa as well.

The Associated Press: Alabama Lawmakers Seek To Outlaw Almost All Abortions

Alabama lawmakers are proposing to outlaw almost all abortions as conservatives take aim at the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion. Alabama lawmakers on Tuesday will introduce legislation to make it a felony to perform an abortion at any stage of pregnancy unless the mother's health is in jeopardy. If enacted, it would be the most restrictive in the country and certain to be challenged in court. (4/2)

The Hill: Supreme Court Sides With Planned Parenthood In Declining To Hear Case

The Supreme Court on Monday denied a request by a group of anti-abortion activists to throw out charges brought against them in a lawsuit from Planned Parenthood. The Center for Medical Progress had requested the Supreme Court toss out Planned Parenthood's claims that they committed federal conspiracy and wiretapping violations. Planned Parenthood also claims that the Center for Medical Progress violated California law by fraudulently gaining access to its facilities. (Thomsen, 4/1)

Texas Tribune: Texas Abortion Providers, Local Governments Couldn't Partner Under Bill

The Texas Senate approved in a preliminary vote Monday its first major anti-abortion bill of the session — a measure that would prohibit state and local governments from partnering with agencies that perform abortions, even if they contract for services not related to the procedure. (Sundaram, 4/1)

Boston Globe: Mass. GOP Accuses Abortion Rights Activists Of Supporting ‘Infanticide’

The party has launched Facebook ads accusing individual Democratic cosponsors of supporting “infanticide” through the bill that would permit abortions after 24 weeks of pregnancy in cases where the fetus has a fatal anomaly and is not expected to survive. Massachusetts law currently allows an abortion after 24 weeks only if necessary to preserve the life or health of the mother. (Ebbert, 4/2)

Iowa Public Radio: Fetal Homicide Bill That Defines Personhood Advances In The House

A House subcommittee has advanced a bill (SF 523) that would increase the criminal penalty for intentionally or accidentally causing the death of an “unborn person.” It was the first opportunity for supporters and opponents of the proposal to weigh in on controversial language defining an unborn person as starting at conception. (Gerlock, 4/1)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription