‘Alarming’ Staffing Vacancy Rate Undermines Care For Veterans, Report Finds

Most of the nearly 40,000 vacancies are for medical and dental staff such as doctors and nurses. In other health news on veterans, Georgia is undergoing an increase in homeless women veterans.

Stateline: Too Few Doctors And Nurses For Veterans In Some Areas

As the nation prepares to honor its veterans Nov. 12, many veterans in rural areas and some cities still face long wait times for health care because there aren’t enough doctors, nurses and support staff to provide it. Almost 40,000 of the 335,000 positions in the Veterans Health Administration are vacant, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs, which oversees the VHA. The VHA serves about 9 million veterans. (Henderson, 11/7)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Homeless Women Veterans In Georgia Slowly Rise In Numbers

Women who have served in the military have the same challenges in transitioning as their male counterparts, but with a few added stresses. Their family lives are frequently more complicated, especially if they are single mothers or the main custodial parent. (Emerson, 11/6)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription