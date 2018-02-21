Alaska, Ohio Explore Option Of Imposing Work Requirements On Medicaid Recipients

The Trump administration has opened the door, and some states are rushing in. Meanwhile, New Hampshire lawmakers are urged to renew the state's Medicaid expansion.

The Associated Press: Bills Would Impose Work Requirements For Medicaid In Alaska

Some Alaska lawmakers want to require Medicaid recipients to work in order to receive their benefits. Two bills introduced in the Legislature would impose work requirements, something one of the sponsors, Senate President Pete Kelly, said should be seen as a "privilege" and not a punishment.The bills in the House and Senate have been introduced amid concerns with the growth of the Medicaid program and costs. (Bohrer, 2/20)

Dayton Daily News: Ohioans With Medicaid Through Obamacare Could Be Required To Work

Ohio for the first time is seeking federal approval to create job requirements as a condition to qualify for Medicaid.Most Ohio residents enrolled through the expansion of Medicaid, the state-federal health insurance program for the poor, are already working or would be exempt because of things like their age, disability or care taking responsibilities. (Schroeder, 2/20)

New Hampshire Public Radio: Deadline Looming, Granite Staters Urge Lawmakers To Renew Medicaid Expansion

People traveled from all corners of the state Tuesday afternoon to urge New Hampshire lawmakers to renew Medicaid expansion, which is set to expire at the end of this year. Many of them, like Carrie Duran of Wolfeboro, shared personal stories of how the health care coverage they got through the program has connected them with important medical coverage that would otherwise be unaffordable. (McDermott, 2/20)

In other Medicaid news —

The Washington Post: Stewart Calls Fellow Republicans ‘Flaccid’ And ‘Weak’ Over Plan To Expand Medicaid

U.S. Senate hopeful Corey R. Stewart attacked fellow Republicans on Tuesday as “flaccid, soft and weak” days after the GOP-controlled House of Delegates began to pursue Medicaid expansion after years of opposition. Stewart, chairman of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors, is the most well known of five Republicans seeking the party’s nomination to challenge Sen. Tim Kaine. He gained a statewide following last year when he almost defeated Ed Gillespie for the Republican nomination for governor. (Portnoy, 2/20)

Times Union: NY Medicaid Director To Leave

New York's Medicaid director, Jason Helgerson, will step down from his post later this spring once the 2018-19 state budget is finalized, the governor's office confirmed Tuesday. Helgerson was the principal behind New York's massive effort to redesign Medicaid, a $68-billion-a-year program serving more than 6.5 million New Yorkers. (Bump, 2/20)

