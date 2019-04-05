‘Alexa: Will You Transmit This Health Data, Please?’ Amazon Says New Software Allows Secure Transmissions

Amazon revealed new software that allows hospitals and health insurers to use voice tools to transfer patient information that is protected by the U.S. health privacy law known as HIPAA. For now, patients on the West Coast can also benefit by gaining access to records and making appointments.

Stat: Amazon Alexa Now HIPAA-Compliant, Allows Secure Access To Data

Amazon unveiled software on Thursday that allows health care companies to build Alexa voice tools capable of securely transmitting private patient information, a move that opens the door to a broad array of uses in homes and hospitals. The announcement was accompanied by the launch of six voice programs built by large health businesses ranging from Boston Children’s Hospital, to the insurance giant Cigna, to the digital health company Livongo. (Ross, 4/4)

Modern Healthcare: Amazon Alexa Rolls Out HIPAA-Compliant Service For Developers

A new, invite-only program from Amazon allows select healthcare groups—including hospitals and health insurers—to develop HIPAA-compliant skills for its voice assistant, Alexa. Developers who participate in the program, including HIPAA-covered entities and their business associates, are able to build voice skills that transmit protected health information in Amazon Alexa's HIPAA-eligible environment. (Cohen, 4/4)

And in other news —

Stat: U.S. Forces Health Firm PatientsLikeMe To Ditch Owner Over China Concerns

The Trump administration has ordered a U.S. health tech startup to find a new buyer because of national security concerns about its China-based owner, a move that is likely to serve as a warning sign for a significant number of other American companies with Chinese investors. The order concerns the patient social network PatientsLikeMe, whose majority owner is iCarbonX, a Chinese digital health company. The news was first reported by CNBC on Thursday and confirmed to STAT by a person who had seen the terms of sale being circulated to potential buyers. (Robbins, Herper and Garde, 4/4)

