All Eyes On Overwhelmed Grocery Stores: Safe Shopping For Elderly; Dangers For Cashiers; Reassurances About Toilet Paper Supplies

Australia opens grocery stores early for elderly shoppers who are more threatened by COVID-19. Other news on shopping looks at what to buy, risks for grocery store workers and panic buying, as well.

CNN: Panic Buying Prompts Grocery Stores To Offer 'Elderly Hours' To Help Older Shoppers

As supermarkets frantically work to restock shelves and calm panicked shoppers, some stores are taking steps to protect older and vulnerable customers who may be at the greatest risk from the novel coronavirus... The Australian grocery chain Woolworths is opening its stores an hour early for its elderly and disabled customers. It's the largest supermarket chain in Australia, with 995 stores. (Williams, 3/16)

CNN: What To Buy At The Grocery Store During A Pandemic

Whether you're housebound for the next couple of weeks from a COVID-19 quarantine, or simply trying to survive a school or work shutdown, you'll likely be limiting or avoiding trips to the grocery store. So you may be wondering: What are the best foods to buy when you know you're going to be stuck at home -- and is it even possible to consume a nutritious diet? (Drayer, 3/17)

ProPublica: Coronavirus Panic Buying Puts Grocery Workers And Shoppers At Risk Of Infection

I grew up in Miami, where swarming the grocery store before a hurricane was a near-annual ritual. We packed our carts and waited in long lines, but there was certainty, at least in that very moment, that we were safe. The storm had not yet arrived. It was still on the TV screen, a disc spinning slowly in the ocean, behind a cone of uncertainty that meant we might not get hit at all. Now, we’re shopping in the middle of a hurricane we cannot see. (Zayas, 3/16)

The Wall Street Journal: Relax, America: The U.S. Has Plenty Of Toilet Paper

Jittery shoppers across the country are clearing shelves of bathroom tissue as coronavirus keeps people home and threatens to force more Americans into quarantine. But toilet paper—unlike some other high-demand items such as hand sanitizer and face masks—remains plentiful, according to the two biggest manufacturers. Charmin maker Procter & Gamble Co. PG -4.88% and Cottonelle maker Kimberly-Clark Corp. KMB 0.39% say they have ramped up toilet-paper production and are able to make enough to meet demand. Kimberly-Clark has started posting pictures of warehouses full of toilet paper in some markets. The problem, the manufacturers say, is getting the product shipped to warehouses and retailers, and then onto store shelves, quickly enough to keep up with sales. (Terlep, 3/16)

Kaiser Health News: To Stop Coronavirus In Its Tracks, Here’s Your Guide To 5 Degrees Of Separation

As the number of coronavirus cases grows in the U.S., we’re hearing a lot about how social distancing, self-monitoring and even quarantine play into containment efforts. But what do those terms mean and when do they apply? We asked experts and found out there is some overlap and lots of confusion.Here’s a quick guide for what you need to know. (Appleby, 3/16)

