All States Meet Deadline To Preorder Kid Covid Shots — Except Florida

The Florida Department of Health says it did not order vaccine supplies from the federal government in part because it doesn't recommend shots for all kids. The state's surgeon general is an outspoken skeptic of the covid vaccine. Meanwhile, the other 49 states prepare for the much-anticipated rollout to youngsters.

Politico: Florida Is The Only State To Skip Pre-Ordering Covid-19 Vaccines For Kids

Florida is the only state in the nation that has not placed an order with the federal government for doses of the Covid-19 vaccine for young children, saying the distribution process is “convoluted.” The Florida Department of Health, through a statement, said Wednesday that it did not place an order with the federal government for vaccine doses for kids five and under in part because it doesn’t advise all children get vaccinated. The deadline for placing a pre-order was Tuesday and 49 other states met the cutoff date. (Sarkissian, 6/15)

Health News Florida: Ladapo Opposes COVID Vaccines For Children Younger Than 5

As the Food and Drug Administration weighs approval of COVID-19 vaccinations for very young children, Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo is opposed to the potential change. The FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee is slated to meet Wednesday to discuss amending emergency use authorizations for the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for children as young as 6 months old. Ladapo, who has long criticized vaccination requirements for adults, said Tuesday he would not support vaccinating young children against the coronavirus. (6/15)

Also —

Detroit Free Press: Michigan Preorders COVID-19 Vaccines For Kids Ages 6 Months To Age 5

If a vaccine advisory committee for the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention agrees, and the agency's director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, signs off, it would make COVID-19 vaccines available to "essentially every American, from our oldest to our youngest," said Dr. Ashish Jha, White House COVID-19 response coordinator. Rollout plans in Michigan are already in motion in anticipation that the CDC could grant final authorization as early as Saturday. "We have waited a long time for this moment. More than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic ... we are on the cusp of having safe, highly effective vaccines for kids under 5," Jha said. (Hall and Jordan Shamus, 6/15)

Salt Lake Tribune: COVID-19 Vaccines May Be Available For Utah Children Under 5 As Soon As Next Week

Utah children under 5 may be able to get vaccinated for COVID-19 as early as Monday, a state health official said Wednesday, shortly after a panel of Food and Drug Administration vaccine advisers approved Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations for the last remaining age group. First, the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention need to rubber-stamp the shot, which the Utah Department of Health expects will happen in the coming days — the FDA sometime this week, and the CDC potentially on Friday, UDOH spokesperson Jenny Johnson said. “We’ve been anticipating this coming,” Johnson said. “Once the CDC director has [approved] that, and the statements come out from CDC, that’s what gives the states their authorization to order vaccine, administer vaccine.” (Miller, 6/15)

WITN.com: State Preparing For COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout For Children Under 5

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says it is preparing to distribute COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5 in the case that the vaccine is approved for that age group. The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention could authorize and recommend the vaccine for children ages 6 months to 5 years as soon as this weekend. Vaccinations in our state could begin the week of June 20th. “We have never stopped working to ensure that vaccines are fast, fair, and everywhere for North Carolinians,” NCDHHS Secretary Kody Kinsley said. “It is exciting that our best tool against COVID-19 – safe and effective vaccines – could soon be available to our youngest North Carolinians, and because of our preparation, on day one in all 100 counties.” (6/14)

Roll Call: Access, Hesitancy Loom Over COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout For Toddlers

While the federal government gave adults multiple opportunities to get their COVID-19 vaccines through pharmacies and on-site vaccination clinics at workplaces, it’ll be less convenient for the under-5 age group thanks to complications presented by federal law, vaccine hesitancy and the logistics surrounding dosages for the pediatric age group. "The likelihood of [kids under 5] encountering that vaccine opportunity is going to be smaller," said Kaiser Family Foundation Senior Vice President and Director of Global Health and HIV Policy Jen Kates. Federal law bars pharmacies from vaccinating kids under 3, so many are opting not to carry the vaccine, which has a unique dosage, for kids under 5. (Cohen, 6/15)

WHAM: Pediatricians Await Pending Approval Of COVID Vaccines For Children Under Age 5

Pediatricians are awaiting the approval to start rolling out the vaccine to the last eligible group. For some doctors, they may need to make adjustments to meet demand. Dr. Edward Lewis of Lewis Pediatrics said the pending approval will add to an already busy summer for his office. As doctors wait on vaccine shipments, Dr. Lewis said it may result in longer hours for staff to meet patients needs. "We’re going to have to figure out how we’re going to fit it into an already busy schedule," said Dr. Lewis. "I think larger groups have more staff and have some flexibility there. I know in the past, a lot of pediatricians have even sought to get part-time help to come in and help with immunizations." (Kucko, 6/15)

IDPH: IDPH Teams Up With ICAAP To Educate Pediatricians And Public On Vaccines For Children Under 5 Ahead Of CDC Approval

“It is truly wonderful news that vaccinations are on the horizon for this youngest group of Illinoisans. We encourage every parent or guardian of children six months and older to consult with their pediatricians and make plans to get their children vaccinated and protected from COVID-19,” said IDPH Acting Director Amaal Tokars. “Vaccination remains the strongest way to protect your children and your extended family from COVID-19.” While children have generally not experienced the worst outcomes for COVID-19 compared to older people, more than 42,000 children have been hospitalized and more than 1,000 have died due to COVID-19. Both newly approved vaccines were proven to be safe and effective in clinical trials. They will be especially beneficial for children with underlying conditions who are more susceptible to serious outcomes. Vaccinations for young children will not only protect the children, but also inhibit transmission of the COVID-19 virus and protect everyone in the family, including older relatives in multi-generation households. (6/15)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription