‘All That’s Left Is Damaged Kids’: Side Effects From Lead Poisoning Afflict Flint School System

Nearly 30,000 school children were exposed to the toxins, although medical experts are wary of blaming a rise in neurological and behavioral problems on the toxic levels of lead found in the drinking water for fear of stigmatizing the entire city. News on unsafe drinking water is from D.C., as well.

The New York Times: Flint’s Children Suffer In Class After Years Of Drinking The Lead-Poisoned Water

Nakiya Wakes could not understand how her wiry, toothy-grinned 6-year-old had gone from hyperactive one school year to what teachers described as hysterical the next. Then, in 2015, the state of Michigan delivered a diagnosis of sorts: Ms. Wakes’s neighborhood’s water — which her son, Jaylon, had been drinking and bathing in for more than a year — was saturated with lead, at some of the highest levels in the city. Jaylon would cycle through two schools, receive 30 suspensions and rack up 70 unexcused absences. (Green, 11/6)

The Washington Post: D.C. Offers Financial Aid For Residents To Replace Lead Water Pipes

Some District residents qualify for financial assistance from the city to cover part or all of the cost of replacing their lead water pipes under a new program aimed at completing lead service line replacements in about 12,000 homes. The program covers homes where D.C. Water already has replaced the part of the lead service line, which connects homes to the water main, on public property. Those residents may apply for financial aid to replace the rest of the lead line between the property line and their home with safer copper pipe, D.C. Water officials said Wednesday. (Shaver, 11/6)

