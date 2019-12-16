‘All They Heard Was Gunshots For Two Hours’: A Look At The Anti-Semitic Rampage That Held Jersey City In Its Grips

Officials declared the attack, which left three people dead, an act of domestic terrorism. Other gun violence news comes out of New York, Florida and Oregon.

The New York Times: How 2 Drifters Brought Anti-Semitic Terror To Jersey City

The first body was found stuffed inside the trunk of a Lincoln Town Car. It was a brutal crime, a 34-year-old livery driver beaten in the head and his body hidden in a sedan on a residential street in Bayonne, N.J. But the discovery offered no hint of what was to come. A bulletin with details about the man’s death circulated among local law enforcement. It mentioned a moving van. (Knoll, 12/15)

Modern Healthcare: Northwell Health Pledges $1 Million Investment In Gun Violence Prevention

New York-based Northwell Health on Thursday said it plans to invest $1 million in efforts related to gun violence prevention. Northwell CEO Michael Dowling said during a forum on gun violence hosted by the system that it will commit funding. The New Hyde Park-based health system is still determining how the money will be used, which could include research and advocacy efforts, according to spokesman Terry Lynam. (Castellucci, 12/13)

Health News Florida: No Quick Fix On Pensacola Shooting ‘Loophole’

State officials aren’t finding an easy fix to a federal “loophole” a Saudi national used in obtaining a Florida hunting license and legally buying a handgun before killing three people last week at a Pensacola naval base. Members of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission acknowledged Thursday the issue is more complicated than they thought. (Turner, 12/13)

Health News Florida: Statewide Grand Jury Slams ‘Systemic’ School Safety Issues

A statewide grand jury has issued a report painting a dire picture of how Florida school districts are implementing security measures passed in response to a mass shooting at a Broward County high school nearly two years ago. In an 18-page report released late Wednesday, the grand jury found ongoing “turf wars” between local jurisdictions, law enforcement agencies and schools are hampering officials’ ability to respond to potential school threats. (Ceballos, 12/13)

The Oregonian: Wheeler, Multnomah County Point Fingers After Portland Police Shoot Mentally Ill Man

A debate about the state of Multnomah County’s mental health services raged on Friday as politicians traded criticisms over who should take responsibility for the death of a homeless man with mental illness killed by Portland police near Mall 205. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said he agreed with comments made the day before by Police Chief Danielle Outlaw that systemic failures in the county’s services played a key role in Koben Henriksen’s death at the hands of police. (Goodykoontz, 12/13)

