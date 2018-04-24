Allegations Directed Toward VA Nominee Include Practice Of Overprescribing, Drinking On The Job

Members of President Donald Trump's legislative affairs team huddled Tuesday morning to discuss the nomination. After the meeting, a White House official said there were no current plans to withdraw Jackson's name.

The New York Times: Ronny Jackson, Trump’s V.A. Nominee, Faces Claims Of Overprescription And Hostile Work Environment

The Senate Veterans Affairs Committee is examining allegations that President Trump’s nominee to lead the Veterans Affairs Department oversaw a hostile work environment as the White House physician and allowed the overprescribing of drugs, according to congressional officials briefed on the committee’s work. They have also received claims that Dr. Ronny L. Jackson drank too much on the job. (Fandos, 4/24)

Politico: White House Scrambling As Ronny Jackson's VA Nomination Hits The Skids

The White House is scrambling to save the nomination of Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs amid growing concern on Capitol Hill about Jackson’s past. President Donald Trump named the White House physician as his pick to lead the sprawling bureaucracy after firing David Shulkin. The move raised eyebrows in Congress and among veterans groups because Jackson, who was also former President Barack Obama’s physician, has never led a large organization. (Restuccia and Nussbaum, 4/24)

The Washington Post: White House Stands By Embattled Nominee To Lead Veterans Affairs

The White House said Tuesday that it is standing by Ronny L. Jackson to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs after the confirmation hearing for President Trump’s nominee was postponed this week amid concerns from top Republican and Democratic lawmakers. “Admiral Jackson’s record of strong, decisive leadership is exactly what’s needed at VA to ensure our veterans receive the benefits they deserve,” White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said in a statement. (Wagner and Kim, 4/24)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription