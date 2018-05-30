Allergan Birth Control Packs Recalled Because Placebo Pills Were Placed Out Of Order

The mistake places users at a higher risk for unintended pregnancies.

The Wall Street Journal: Allergan Recalls Taytulla Birth-Control Packs After Pills Placed Out Of Order

Allergan PLC is recalling nearly 170,000 sample packs of its birth-control treatment Taytulla after placebo and active capsules were placed out of order, potentially raising the risk of an unintended pregnancy. The drugmaker said Tuesday the physician sample packs of Taytulla were designed to have 24 active birth control pills, followed by four placebo pills, taken daily over the course of 28 days. Allergan, which attributed the issue to a packing error, said the four inactive pills were incorrectly placed at the start of the package. The company said it recently learned of the issue from a physician report and launched a voluntary recall of 168,768 packs. (Hufford, 5/29)

Stat: Allergan Recalls Birth-Control Pill Packs With Out-Of-Order Placebos

The blister packs should have contained pink capsules with oral contraceptive hormones for the first 24 days, followed by four days of maroon capsules without hormones. Reversing the order of the pills could have gone unnoticed by women taking them. Missing even a few days of the hormones could lead to unintended pregnancy if taken at the wrong time over 28 days. In a statement, Allergan said it is notifying customers by recall letter. It also encouraged patients to contact their doctors. (Cooney, 5/29)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Birth Control Pill Recall: Taytulla Packaging Error Could Lead To Unintended Pregnancy

If you have a package of the recalled pills, which were distributed to health care providers, you should your their doctor and return the item, the news release said. If you have questions, please contact your doctor or call Allergan at 1-800-678-1605 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. (Ewing, 5/29)

