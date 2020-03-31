Allowing Gun Stores To Remain Open As Essential Prompts Concerns From Gun Control Advocates

The Trump administration recommended that states designate gun stores as a critical business during the pandemic. That guidance drew criticism who says that gun rights groups are sowing fears to drive up sales. “Adding more guns to more homes during a time of more anxiety could lead to more deaths. And that’s the last thing we need when our hospitals are already bursting at the seams,” John Feinblatt, president of Everytown for Gun Safety, a leading gun control group, told Reuters. Many states, including New Jersey are keeping the stores open.

Reuters: Trump Coronavirus Guidance On Keeping Gun Stores Open Draws Criticism

Gun control activists on Monday criticized guidance issued by President Donald Trump’s administration recommending that states find that gun stores are critical businesses that can stay open during the coronavirus crisis. The new guidance, issued on Saturday by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, offers the administration’s views on which workers are essential during the pandemic at a time when state governors have ordered numerous “non-essential” businesses to close to try to limit the spread of the virus. The agency is part of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. (Hurley, 3/30)

The Wall Street Journal: Gun Stores Ruled Essential Businesses During Coronavirus Shutdowns

The federal government is now advising states that gun stores, gun makers and shooting ranges are critical businesses that shouldn’t be closed during shutdowns meant to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. The addition of firearms-industry workers over the weekend to a federal list of essential workforces such as doctors, police officers and energy workers, came after gun-industry groups lobbied the Department of Homeland Security and the White House. (Elinson, 3/30)

Politico: Murphy: New Jersey Gun Stores Will Be Allowed To Reopen

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday that gun shops are now considered essential businesses and can remain open during the coronavirus pandemic. The governor’s decision, announced during his daily briefing, is a reversal from his earlier position on gun retailers. (Friedman, 3/30)

