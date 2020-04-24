Almost Every Coronavirus Patient Hospitalized In NYC Had An Underlying Medical Condition

Hypertension and obesity were common risk factors found in the patients. The study also found that one in five of the hospital stays ended with the patient dying--though more than half of the patients studied were still hospitalized when the study ended. In other scientific news about the virus: smoking in the time of COVID-19, convalescent plasma, reinfection threat, and more.

The New York Times: Nearly All Patients Hospitalized With Covid-19 Had Chronic Health Issues, Study Finds

A new study of thousands of hospitalized coronavirus patients in the New York City area, the epicenter of the outbreak in the United States, has found that nearly all of them had at least one major chronic health condition, and most — 88 percent — had at least two. Though earlier research has shown chronic conditions like obesity, high blood pressure and diabetes are common risk factors for severe Covid-19, the ubiquity of serious medical conditions in these patients was striking: Only 6 percent of them had no underlying health conditions. (Rabin, 4/23)

CIDRAP: New Data Highlight Deadly COVID-19 Impact In NYC

Yesterday, a case series in JAMA of 5,700 COVID-19 patients in New York City hospitals revealed a 9.7% death rate overall—21% when excluding those still hospitalized—and an 88.1% death rate among those requiring mechanical ventilation. Also, a new study in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR), published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), found high rates of COVID-19 infections in residents and staff members at homeless shelters in three cities after clusters were identified, suggesting that regular testing before clusters occur is warranted. (Van Beusekom, 4/23)

Los Angeles Times: Coronavirus And Smoking Weed, Cigarettes And Vaping

In times of stress, like living through a global pandemic, it’s natural to fall back on soothing habits — gardening, playing video games or, for some, lighting up a cigarette or taking a pull on a marijuana vape pen. But what are the risks, given that the novel coronavirus at the center of the current crisis attacks the lungs? (Seidman, 4/23)

The New York Times: What Is Convalescent Plasma, And Why Do We Care About It?

A medical procedure doctors have used to treat novel diseases for a century has emerged as a focal point in the fight against Covid-19: convalescent plasma. Conva-what-now…? Convalescent plasma is the term used for plasma that is removed from the blood of a person who has recovered from a disease, then transfused into a patient still battling it. Yes, it sounds a little confusing. So allow us to break down everything you need to know about convalescent plasma — and why it matters right now. (Herrera, 4/24)

ABC News: Revealing S. Korean Studies Show Antibodies Could Thwart COVID-19 Reinfection, Spread

Results from two new South Korean studies shed light on whether antibodies will be a reliable form of protection against COVID-19 for those who have recovered from the disease. In one ongoing study, the Korean Center for Disease Control found that 100% of 25 randomly selected patients who were hospitalized with symptoms and who fully recovered, developed defensive antibodies against COVID-19. (Baldwin and Cho, 4/23)

CNN: No Need To Wipe Down Groceries Or Takeout, Experts Say, But Do Wash Your Hands

Has wiping down your groceries and take-out food become part of your coronavirus survival kit? It might be time to reconsider, experts say, especially if that extra effort is adding to your daily stress. Even the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is re-emphasizing there's no real risk of getting the virus that causes Covid-19 that way. (LaMotte, 4/23)

