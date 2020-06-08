‘Already Dire Situation’: Advocates Fearful That Supreme Court Decision On Abortion Will Force Clinic Closures
Proponents of the Louisiana law requiring clinic doctors have admitting privileges to a hospital within 30 miles say it is designed to make doctors accountable and competent. Other news on the Supreme Court is on the "missed opportunity" for oral dissents, as well.
NBC News:
'Clinics Will Be Forced To Close': Abortion Rights Backers Fearful Of Upcoming Supreme Court Ruling
The Supreme Court is expected to rule soon on its first major abortion case since President Donald Trump put in place a conservative majority on the bench. At the heart of the case is a Louisiana law, Act 620, that requires doctors performing abortions to have admitting privileges at a hospital within 30 miles of the clinic. If the law is upheld, a district court found that Louisiana would be left with one abortion clinic to serve the nearly 10,000 women who seek abortions in the state annually. (Atkins, 6/7)
The Associated Press:
Pandemic Means A Silent June At The Supreme Court
It’s the time of the year when Supreme Court justices can get testy. They might have to find a new way to show it. The court’s most fought-over decisions in its most consequential cases often come in June, with dueling majority and dissenting opinions. But when a justice is truly steamed to be on a decision’s losing side, the strongest form of protest is reading a summary of the dissent aloud in court. Dissenting justices exercise what a pair of scholars call the “nuclear option” just a handful of times a year, but when they do, they signal that behind the scenes, there’s frustration and even anger. (Gresko, 6/4)