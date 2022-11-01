Atlanta Medical Center Shuts; Closed Houston Hospital To Be Reborn
Monday night saw the end of operations for the Atlanta Medical Center, where care was offered to city residents for over a century. Meanwhile shuttered Riverside General Hospital in Houston is set to be reborn as a safety-net health services hub.
Atlanta Journal-Constitution:
Atlanta Medical Center’s Final Goodbye
In the final hours of operation Monday for downtown’s Atlanta Medical Center, preparations were made to finalize the hospital’s closure at midnight and activity around the hospital seemed to be almost at a standstill. Tuesday will be the first day in over 100 years that patients have not been able to come to the location for help and treatment. (Thomas, 11/1)
Houston Chronicle:
Once A Lifeline For Third Ward, Shuttered Riverside Hospital To Return As Health Care Hub
The long-planned revitalization of Riverside General Hospital will transform the historic Third Ward site into a hub for safety-net health care services, such as violence prevention, behavioral health and Black maternal health, Harris County officials announced Monday. Before the hospital became embroiled in controversy and shuttered in 2015, Riverside was a critical resource in a community that lacks sufficient health care coverage. Its network of four campuses across the city had become one of area’s the largest providers of mental health services and substance abuse treatment. (Gill, 10/31)
Stat:
More Advanced Practice Clinicians Take Drug, Device Payments
A slightly larger share of nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and other advanced practice clinicians accept payments from drug and device makers compared with physicians, a first-of-its-kind study found. (Bannow, 10/31)
Chicago Tribune:
Advocate Hospital System Sued Over Data Breach
An Illinois man is suing Advocate Aurora Health and Facebook after the hospital system disclosed that it may have exposed the information of as many as 3 million patients who use its online patient portals and other tools. (Schencker, 10/31)
The Colorado Sun:
Children’s Hospital Is Treating Social-Economic Wellness
The garden at Children’s Hospital Colorado was overflowing with chard, which is how Brenda Flores ended up taking some of the dark-green leaves home and sauteing them for her two kids for the first time. “It was like a weird vegetable,” Flores said, taking a minute to recall the word chard, or acelgas in Spanish. But they liked it. (Brown, 10/31)
Stat:
Private Equity’s Welsh Carson, Casting Itself As A Noble Force, Relentlessly Pursues Profits In Health Care
Welsh Carson paints itself as nobler than other private equity firms. A STAT special report reveals a relentless pursuit of profits. (Bannow and Herman, 10/31)