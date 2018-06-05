Although Lung Cancer Remains Grim Diagnosis, Scientists See Hope In Progress Being Made

“The era in which chemotherapy was the only option for non-small-cell lung cancer patients is drawing to a close,” said John Heymach, a lung-cancer specialist at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. Researchers touted new treatment such as immune-boosting drugs and procedures targeting genetic traits of tumors. More oncology news focuses on breast cancer, a child cancer bill, a young girl with a brain tumor, and more.

The Wall Street Journal: Research Yields Progress Against Lung Cancer

Cancer researchers presented more evidence of advances against one of the deadliest and most common forms of the disease—lung cancer—at a major medical meeting here. Studies released at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology in recent days showed that a range of newer approaches, from immune-boosting drugs to treatments targeting genetic traits of tumors, can help patients. Some of the drugs are supplanting or augmenting chemotherapy, which has been commonly used to treat lung cancer for years but with limited effectiveness. (Loftus, 6/4)

Los Angeles Times: For Many Lung Cancer Patients, Keytruda Is A Better Initial Treatment Than Chemotherapy, Study Finds

In findings that may allow many lung cancer patients to avoid chemotherapy, a large clinical trial has shown that the immunotherapy drug Keytruda is a more effective initial treatment for two-thirds of patients with the most common type of lung cancer. Compared with advanced small-cell lung cancer patients who got chemotherapy, those treated first with Keytruda had a median survival time that was four to eight months longer. (Healy, 6/5)

The Washington Post: A Big Question Answered About Treating Early-Stage Breast Cancer

One of the big questions facing women with early-stage breast cancer is whether to be treated with chemotherapy to reduce their risks that the cancer will return. A new study presented Sunday at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology provides much-needed clarity: Most of these women can safely skip chemo. Although chemotherapy for early-stage breast cancer has been declining, physicians said the latest research findings will have a major effect by either giving patients more confidence in their decisions or encouraging them to take a different treatment approach. There are some important nuances, however. (McGinley, 6/4)

CQ HealthBeat: Groups Cheer Child Cancer Bill After Doubts Over 'Right To Try'

President Donald Trump is expected to sign into law soon a bill meant to enhance research into childhood cancers and their treatments. Groups who push for progress against childhood cancer see this as a significant win after they grew frustrated with Congress and the administration’s pursuit of higher-profile legislation to expand access to experimental treatments. The bill (S 292) Trump plans to sign would let the Health and Human Services Department set up demonstration projects for childhood cancer survivors. Even after successful treatment, these patients can experience effects from their cancer, such as cardiovascular issues, intellectual handicaps and emotional trauma. (Siddons, 6/5)

The Washington Post: Live Like Lola: A Young Girl Confronts Deadly Brain Cancer With Resolve

It was several months after learning she had a rare brain tumor — and several more before she would turn 13 — when Lola Muñoz drove from Upstate New York to Tennessee with her mother. The choice had been Lola’s: to enter a clinical trial testing whether two chemotherapy drugs might be safe for patients with DIPG. Diffuse intrinsic pontine gliomas, striking in childhood at the base of the brain, are especially aggressive, difficult to treat and deadly. Lola opted to take part in the trial at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis with a singular hope. “I’d rather help find something for the other kids that will get DIPG than to not help at all,” she explained. (Levine, 6/4)

The Associated Press: Licking Cancer: US Postal Stamp Helped Fund Key Breast Study

Countless breast cancer patients in the future will be spared millions of dollars of chemotherapy thanks in part to something that millions of Americans did that cost them just pennies: bought a postage stamp. Proceeds from the U.S. Postal Service's breast cancer stamp put researchers over the top when they were trying to get enough money to do the landmark study published on Sunday that showed genetic testing can reveal which women with early-stage breast cancer need chemo and which do not. (Marchione, 6/4)

St. Louis Public Radio: Siteman Aims To Make Clinical Trials More Diverse By Bringing Science To North St. Louis

To help increase diversity in its cancer studies, Siteman bringing the science to people’s neighborhoods, with smaller centers in traditionally underserved areas, far away from the big medical campus. ... While the gap is closing, fewer than 10 percent of cancer clinical trial participants are African-American. (Fentem, 6/4)

